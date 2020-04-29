US Markets

Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes near Guantanamo province, Cuba -EMSC

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 has struck 41 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Baracoa town in the province of Guantanamo, Cuba, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

revises magnitude to 4.5 from 6.6, depth to 8 km from 2 km

April 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 has struck 41 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Baracoa town in the province of Guantanamo, Cuba, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 8 km, EMSC said. It was revised from its initial measurement of magnitude 6.6 and depth of 2 km.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the temblor, which comes months after a major earthquake struck south of Cuba, sending shockwaves across the region.

Baracoa is a popular tourist destination in Cuba.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular