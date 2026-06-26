Magnite vs. Sea: Which Media Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Magnite holds a leading position in the sell-side advertising market with a specific focus on connected TV.

Sea maintains a massive ecosystem in Southeast Asia spanning e-commerce, digital gaming, and financial services.

Which growth-oriented stock is the better choice for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Magnite ›

Investors often choose between specialized technology players and broad digital ecosystem giants. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Sea (NYSE:SE) represent two distinct paths into the digital economy, making the choice between them a matter of strategy.

Magnite focuses on helping publishers sell advertising space, particularly in the growing world of connected TV. Sea is a conglomerate that dominates e-commerce and digital gaming across Southeast Asia and Latin America. While they operate in different sectors, both companies compete for growth-oriented capital in an increasingly digital world.

The case for Magnite

Magnite sells software that helps publishers and media owners manage and sell their digital advertising inventory across various platforms. Its primary focus is on connected TV and online video, serving major agencies and brands globally. Note that two major advertising buyers accounted for approximately 44% of revenue in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $714.0 million, representing growth of roughly 6.9% compared to the previous year. The company reported a net income of approximately $144.6 million for the period. This positive result follows a significant improvement from the previous fiscal year, where the net margin, which is the percentage of revenue left after all expenses are paid, was much lower.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was close to 0.5x. This ratio compares a company's total debt to its shareholder equity to show how it is financed. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with short-term assets, stands at roughly 1.0x. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was close to $165.6 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 32.5% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Sea

Sea operates a massive ecosystem through its Shopee e-commerce platform and Garena digital entertainment division. The company serves millions of consumers and small businesses in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. It also has a growing presence among media stocks through its gaming and digital content segments.

During FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $22.9 billion, a substantial increase of roughly 36.4% over the prior year. The company generated a net income of nearly $1.6 billion. This indicates a net margin of close to 6.9%, showing how much of each dollar earned turned into actual profit.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.3x. A lower ratio generally indicates a more conservative approach to using debt for growth. The current ratio stands at approximately 1.6x, suggesting a comfortable buffer for meeting short-term obligations. Free cash flow, which is the cash a company generates after accounting for capital expenditures, was close to $4.5 billion.

Risk profile comparison

Magnite faces significant revenue concentration, as two buyers accounted for about 44% of its 2025 revenue. The company also deals with intense competition from Alphabet and Amazon, which possess larger resources and proprietary data. Additionally, a 2025 lawsuit against Alphabet for anticompetitive practices introduces risks of legal expenses and distraction. Evolving global privacy regulations also threaten the efficacy of its targeted advertising tools and increase compliance costs.

Sea operates in highly competitive markets where it must constantly defend its e-commerce market share against rivals like Alibaba and ByteDance. Its gaming division is heavily reliant on a small number of hit titles, making it vulnerable to shifts in player preferences. The company also faces geopolitical and regulatory risks across multiple jurisdictions in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Furthermore, scaling its digital financial services requires significant investment and navigates complex regional banking laws.

Valuation comparison

Magnite currently trades at a lower valuation relative to its sales, while Sea carries a higher premium based on its aggressive revenue growth profile.

Metric Magnite Sea Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 16.9x 26.0x 16.2x P/S ratio 3.6x 2.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLC sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Sea Limited. Magnite is doing interesting things in the connected TV advertising space, and its CTV business is growing at a healthy clip. But it's a relatively narrow bet in a competitive market, and the stock has struggled to gain traction with investors despite solid execution.

Sea Limited operates on a different scale entirely. Shopee is one of the dominant e-commerce platforms across Southeast Asia and is expanding aggressively in Brazil. Monee, its fintech arm, is growing its loan book at a remarkable pace. And Garena, the gaming business, just delivered its best quarter since 2021. All three engines firing at once is a rare thing.

The stock has pulled back from its highs, and profitability is still a work in progress. But the scale of the opportunity here is hard to ignore, and high-profile institutional investors are starting to take notice. For a patient, long-term investor, Sea is the more exciting bet by a wide margin.

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Sara Appino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and Magnite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.