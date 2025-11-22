Is Magnite Stock a Buy or Sell After a Member of the Board of Directors Dumped 12,500 Shares?

Key Points

Robert F Spillane, a member of Magnite's Board of Directors, sold 12,500 shares in the company on Nov. 21, 2025.

The transaction was valued at approximately $177,750.

Robert F Spillane, a member of the Board of Directors of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), sold 12,500 shares in an open-market transaction on November 21, 2025 according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 12,500 Transaction value ~$177,750 Post-transaction shares 53,917 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$759,151

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($14.22); post-transaction value based on November 21, 2025 market close ($14.08).

Key questions

How significant was the size of this sale relative to Robert F Spillane's direct holdings?

The transaction represented 18.8% of direct shares held immediately before the sale, consistent with the median percentage of holdings disposed in recent sell transactions.

Over the past year, Robert F Spillane completed three open-market sales, with a median trade size of 12,500 shares. This latest transaction matches that median, suggesting the sale fits the established pattern rather than marking a change in approach.

Post-transaction, direct ownership stands at 53,917 shares, valued at approximately $759,151 as of the November 21, 2025 market close. This leaves Robert F Spillane with 0.0380% of the company's outstanding shares in direct holdings.

The weighted average sale price was $14.22 per share, which was $0.14 above the market close of $14.08 on November 21, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 21, 2025) $14.22 Market capitalization $2.00 billion Revenue (TTM) $702.57 million Net income (TTM) $57.97 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using November 21, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Magnite provides a sell-side advertising platform enabling publishers and media owners to manage and monetize digital ad inventory across connected TV (CTV), web, and mobile channels.

The company serves publishers, CTV channel operators, app developers, and digital media companies as primary customers, with advertisers and agencies as key buyers on the platform.

Magnite is an independent sell-side advertising technology provider, facilitating digital ad transactions for publishers and media owners globally. Magnite's platform offers applications and services enabling sellers of digital advertising inventory, or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory.

Foolish take

Robert Spillane's sale of Magnite stock does not seem to be a cause for concern. The transaction still left him with nearly 54,000 shares, suggesting he is not rushing to dispose of his holdings.

As a result, no urgency exists for Magnite shareholders to sell. In fact, Magnite had a solid third quarter with revenue rising 11% year over year to $179.5 million.

The company's sales growth is driven by CTV advertising, which increased 18% year over year in Q3. This contributed to Q3 net income jumping up 285% year over year to $20.1 million, which rewarded shareholders with a 225% increase in diluted earnings per share to $0.13 compared to $0.04 in 2024.

If you are weighing whether to pick up Magnite shares, now may be a good time to buy. The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35 is down significantly from the P/E multiple of more than 100 earlier in 2025, indicating a more compelling share price valuation.

Glossary

Net sold: The total number of shares sold minus any shares bought during a specific period.

Open-market transaction: A trade of securities conducted on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged deals.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares in each transaction.

Direct ownership: Shares held in an individual's own name, not through trusts or indirect accounts.

Outstanding shares: All shares of a company currently held by shareholders, excluding treasury shares.

Sell-side advertising platform: Technology that helps publishers manage and sell their digital advertising inventory to buyers.

Publisher: An entity that owns or operates digital media properties and sells advertising space.

Connected TV (CTV): Television content streamed via internet-connected devices, such as smart TVs or streaming boxes.

App developer: A person or company that creates software applications, often for mobile or digital platforms.

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public company information.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Robert Izquierdo has positions in Magnite. The Motley Fool recommends Magnite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

