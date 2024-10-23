Magnite renewal with Disney assuages concerns, says B. Riley

B. Riley reiterates a Buy rating on Magnite (MGNI) after the company announced a two-year deal extension with Disney (DIS). Magnite will continue to be Disney’s preferred supply-side advertising technology partner to help monetize its entire portfolio of advertising-supported inventory, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the renewal assuages concerns that Magnite was being removed from the Disney’s tech stack as part of an expansion of the Disney real-time ad exchange. Riley says Magnite continues to play a critical role in allowing buyers to access Disney’s inventory by connecting to 30+ demand-side platforms and starting to expand globally.

