Magnite (MGNI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Magnite MGNI is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been moved up 2 cents to 17 cents per share over the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $82 million, suggesting a 69.1% surge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other, the average surprise being 78.2%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Magnite’s fourth-quarter performance is anticipated to have benefited from strength across all of its formats and device types, which include Connected Television (CTV), non-CTV video, mobile and display.



In programmatic ad-supported CTV, the company is likely to have gained from increased cord cutting and growing traction of ad-supported programmatic CTV led by a shift from direct sales to programmatic ad-spending.



Moreover, expanded live sports access on ad-supported CTV, along with robust adoption of ad-supported free and lower-cost content and growing streaming TV content line-up are expected to have been major growth drivers for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s CTV business. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Markedly, in the third quarter of 2020, Magnite’s CTV revenues jumped 51% year over year to $11.1 million, primarily on the elevated CTV spending by advertisers in the technology, direct to consumer, and consumer packaged goods verticals. This strong momentum is likely to have continued to fuel top-line growth in the fourth quarter as well.



Further, the top line is likely to have gained from solid demand for the company’s CTV addressability capabilities, which provides data-driven audience targeting features to advertisers.



Apart from this, growing momentum of Demand Manager among publishers is likely to have been a major positive. In addition, expansion of the company’s publisher-focused prebid offering with Demand Manager Mobile is likely to have aided contract wins in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, in the fourth quarter, Magnite’s TV content reporting platform was selected by Crackle Plus, to share content metadata with the latter’s advertising partners.



Furthermore, contributions from a broad partner base, including Disney DIS, Sling, Pluto, DISH DISH and Tubi, along with device manufacturing companies, such as Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio, and broadcasting cable companies, such as Discovery DISCA, FOX and NBC, are anticipated to have been conducive to Magnite’s top-line growth in the quarter under review.

