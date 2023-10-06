Magnite (MGNI) Reveals ML-Powered Feature for Demand Manager

Magnite MGNI has introduced a feature within its Demand Manager product that leverages machine learning (ML) to enhance A/B testing for publishers. Demand Manager, built on Prebid technology, offers publishers tools and insights to optimize their advertising revenues across various ad exchanges, formats and vendors.



This new feature utilizes ML algorithms to provide automated optimization recommendations for Prebid settings based on auction data, ad server data and session data. The goal is to improve revenues for publishers to help them make data-driven decisions.



Publishers can easily activate machine-generated settings in an A/B test with just one click. Initial tests have shown that 80% of wrappers running a machine-generated experiment saw an increase in revenues compared with the existing settings.



This feature aims to eliminate guesswork in Prebid optimization while giving publishers full control over the settings. A/B testing, infused with machine learning, makes it simple for publishers to measure revenues and page performance improvements, aligning efficiency with revenue growth.



Publishers, who have tested this feature, have reported positive results. Both LADbible and REA expressed the eagerness to explore additional features that harness ML to improve the Prebid settings in the future.



This innovation reflects Magnite's commitment to providing publishers with innovative tools that enhance both revenues and operational efficiency, making it easier for them to adapt to the evolving landscape of digital advertising.

Focused Partnerships on Ad Solutions to Boost Top-Line Growth

A strong product portfolio, thanks to Unified Decisioning products and the Demand Manager offering and steady traction in targeted advertising, is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGNI’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $546.4 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.31%. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of 52 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 18.75%.



The company teamed up with Scope3 to provide carbon emissions data across MGNI's extensive omnichannel inventory. Consequently, advertisers will have the ability to measure their carbon emissions and synchronize the sustainability goals with the campaign performance.



As the largest independent Supply-Side Platform, the company is committed to minimizing the environmental footprint and assisting its clients in doing the same.



Magnite has disclosed a technical integration with FreeWheel, a global technology platform serving the television advertising industry. This integration aims to improve the capability of FreeWheel technology users by enabling them to access the various sources of demand through a single platform, covering both programmatic and direct transactions.



Healthy demand for the company’s Connected TV (CTV) addressability capabilities — that offer data-driven audience targeting capabilities to advertisers — is expected to remain a key growth driver. Magnite has collaborated with Mediaocean, a vital platform for omnichannel advertising.



This partnership aims to grant local linear buyers direct access to streaming and CTV inventory. Within the Mediaocean platform, local buyers can allocate their localized budget to MGNI and efficiently carry out CTV purchases using their existing planning tools. This will streamline operations for linear buying teams.



This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company faces tough competition from market leaders, including Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google, Adobe ADBE and Microsoft MSFT, and downward pressure due to global supply chain disruptions, inflationary concerns, global hostilities, recessionary concerns and other macroeconomic factors, which have generally negatively impacted ad budgets.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Google Ad Manager is a substantial programmatic advertising platform that operates on the supply side to monetize content for publishers. X, formerly known as Twitter, will start receiving programmatic ads from Google wherein advertisers will soon be able to access X's home feed inventory through Google Ads Display campaigns.



Adobe Advertising Cloud excels in various ad formats, such as CTV, video, display, native, audio and search campaigns, presenting advertisers with a comprehensive solution. With an emphasis on people-centric marketing and inventory control, it stands as an excellent resource for optimizing budget returns.



Xandr, a Microsoft venture, provides both demand and supply services, acting as an ad exchange for diverse ad formats. Xandr's remarkable data capabilities empower advertisers to refine their purchasing strategies. It boasts a user-friendly interface, which is equipped with comprehensive tools for campaign optimization.

