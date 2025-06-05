Magnite Integrates Anoki ContextIQ to Enhance Contextual Advertising in CTV

Magnite integrates Anoki ContextIQ for enhanced contextual targeting in CTV advertising, promoting transparency and better campaign alignment.

$MGNI Insider Trading Activity

$MGNI insiders have traded $MGNI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ROSSMAN sold 149,936 shares for an estimated $2,917,754

DAVID DAY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,734 shares for an estimated $1,661,658 .

. SEAN PATRICK BUCKLEY (President, Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,912 shares for an estimated $727,696 .

. ADAM LEE SOROCA (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,193 shares for an estimated $564,472 .

. AARON SALTZ (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 17,947 shares for an estimated $354,453

KATIE SEITZ EVANS (President, Operations) sold 12,520 shares for an estimated $250,400

DAVID BUONASERA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,364 shares for an estimated $226,890 .

. BRIAN GEPHART (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,584 shares for an estimated $202,357 .

. PAUL CAINE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $101,750

$MGNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $MGNI stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MGNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$MGNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MGNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $24.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $19.0 on 01/03/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced the integration of Anoki ContextIQ, the industry-leading multimodal AI platform for contextual video intelligence at scale. As the first SSP to adopt ContextIQ, Magnite is helping bring the benefits of the platform and its AI copilot to CTV advertising. The collaboration unlocks exclusive access to ContextIQ through Magnite SpringServe, giving buyers access to scene-level contextual targeting and planning tools.





Anoki ContextIQ is a purpose-built AI engine that analyzes scene content, sentiment, and brand safety in CTV environments. Integrating the technology within Magnite SpringServe helps unlock greater transparency for buyers and resonance with the scene and emotions ahead of the ad break. This allows campaigns to be aligned with content and helps unlock the full potential of scene-level buying. Publishers can gain deeper insight into the contextual value of their content, helping them to surface high-value inventory that aligns with brand objectives, improves yield and unlocks new monetization opportunities.





“At Magnite, we’ve long been focused on building and enabling tools that help our clients optimize across every screen, and this integration with Anoki takes that commitment to the next level,” said Kristen Williams, SVP, Partnerships at Magnite. “By embedding AI-powered scene analysis into our CTV stack, we’re equipping advertisers with smarter, more scalable tools to reach their audiences in the most relevant moments, all while maintaining transparency and control.”





“The integration of ContextIQ within SpringServe allows the industry to reimagine the ad break by opening up a complete picture of scene level analysis across CTV. We partnered with Magnite for their deep leadership in CTV and shared commitment to innovation,” said Abbey Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at Anoki. “ContextIQ leverages multimodal AI to capture the full emotional, visual, and auditory context of every scene. That allows publishers and advertisers to unlock more precision, brand safety, and emotional resonance in CTV.”





“At A+E, we’re continually exploring ways to deliver enhanced value for our advertisers,” said Roseann Montenes, Head of Audience Innovation & Digital at A+E Global Media. “This integration allows us to marry the power of A+E’s best-in-class entertainment portfolio with state-of-the-art contextual tech, enriching viewers’ experience with ads far more relevant, resonant, and aligned with the content on screen.”







About Magnite







We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.







About Anoki AI







Anoki AI is a pioneering AI company revolutionizing the world of connected TV (CTV), from content discovery to advertising and engagement. Anoki AI empowers content partners, CTV platforms, and advertisers to connect with their target audiences with unparalleled precision for maximum impact. Our suite of innovative solutions - Live TVx (AI-enhanced native FAST service), ContextIQ (AI-powered contextual CTV advertising), and AdMagic (GenAI for video ad creation and personalization) - harnesses the power of cutting-edge AI to deliver hyper-personalized viewing experiences that seamlessly integrate high-quality content and contextually relevant and dynamically customized ads that resonate deeply with viewers. Learn more at





anoki.ai





.







Media Contact



:





Purpose Worldwide





Alexis Gold









alexis.gold@purposenorthamerica.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.