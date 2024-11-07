Magnite Inc options imply 13.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Magnite (MGNI) Inc is normal with calls leading puts 19:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.8%, or $1.84, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 15.5%.
