Magnite Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Magnite (MGNI) Inc with 3,867 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 51.03%. Mar-25 25 calls and Dec-24 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MGNI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.