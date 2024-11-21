Magnite Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Magnite (MGNI) Inc with 3,867 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 51.03%. Mar-25 25 calls and Dec-24 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on February 26th.
