Magnite Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Magnite (MGNI) Inc with 8,254 calls trading, 13x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 81.21%. Jan-25 18 calls and Jan-25 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

