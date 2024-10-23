Bullish option flow detected in Magnite (MGNI) Inc with 8,254 calls trading, 13x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 81.21%. Jan-25 18 calls and Jan-25 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MGNI:
- Morning Movers: AT&T rises and Coca-Cola falls following quarterly reports
- Magnite, Disney announce two-year deal renewal
- Magnite Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Magnite Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Lake Street reiterates Buy on Magnite, sees ‘no change’ to Disney relationship
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.