Magnite (BIT:1MGNI) Price Target Decreased by 22.85% to 19.16

The average one-year price target for Magnite (BIT:1MGNI) has been revised to €19.16 / share. This is a decrease of 22.85% from the prior estimate of €24.84 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €10.93 to a high of €34.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.17% from the latest reported closing price of €11.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnite. This is an decrease of 302 owner(s) or 48.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MGNI is 0.31%, an increase of 7.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.53% to 133,682K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,920K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,983K shares , representing an increase of 45.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MGNI by 35.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,629K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,145K shares , representing an increase of 40.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MGNI by 25.14% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,287K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594K shares , representing an increase of 13.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MGNI by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,109K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,449K shares , representing a decrease of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MGNI by 29.46% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 3,531K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares , representing an increase of 12.43%.

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