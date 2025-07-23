Magnite Announces Strategic Partnership with Dentsu to Enhance Innovation in EMEA Media Supply Chain

Magnite partners with dentsu in EMEA to enhance media supply chain performance and innovation through advanced advertising technology.

Magnite, the largest independent sell-side advertising company, has announced a strategic partnership with dentsu in the EMEA region to enhance innovation and performance in the media supply chain. Dentsu will utilize Magnite’s advanced video tools and technology to support its Total TV initiative and excel in the evolving "Algorithmic Era" of advertising, focusing on automation and outcome-driven strategies. The collaboration will leverage Magnite’s SpringServe video platform to establish more efficient connections to inventory, allowing dentsu to create curated, premium media experiences. This partnership aims to improve media deployment and optimization for client performance, with both companies committed to driving smarter, more effective advertising solutions.

Potential Positives

Magnite is enhancing its position in the advertising industry through a strategic partnership with dentsu, a leading player in the market, allowing for increased innovation and performance across the media supply chain.

The collaboration enables dentsu to utilize Magnite’s advanced video technology, supporting their goals in the rapidly evolving “Algorithmic Era” of advertising, which prioritizes interoperability, automation, and outcome-driven planning.

This partnership empowers dentsu to achieve more efficient and data-rich connections to inventory, fostering the creation of premium media experiences for clients and publishers alike.

Magnite’s involvement is transforming traditional media buying into a more curated, high-performance approach, providing greater visibility and control over media buys, thus unlocking new opportunities for optimization in the media ecosystem.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Magnite and dentsu partnership?

The partnership aims to accelerate innovation and performance across the media supply chain in EMEA markets.

How will Magnite's technology benefit dentsu?

Magnite's technology will provide dentsu with data-rich connections to inventory, enhancing their media buying efficiency and precision.

Which markets are included in this partnership?

The partnership covers multiple EMEA markets, including Spain and the UK.

What is the "Algorithmic Era" mentioned in the announcement?

The "Algorithmic Era" refers to a new phase in advertising focusing on interoperability, automation, and outcome-driven planning.

Who can be contacted for more information about this partnership?

For more information, contact Paige Brewer at the Bluestripe Group via magnite@bluestripegroup.co.uk.

$MGNI Insider Trading Activity

$MGNI insiders have traded $MGNI stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL G. BARRETT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 375,000 shares for an estimated $7,372,200 .

. JAMES ROSSMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 286,943 shares for an estimated $5,490,746 .

. DAVID DAY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 161,391 shares for an estimated $3,198,362 .

. ADAM LEE SOROCA (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 130,624 shares for an estimated $2,666,858 .

. KATIE SEITZ EVANS (President, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 67,520 shares for an estimated $1,228,000 .

. AARON SALTZ (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,063 shares for an estimated $904,374 .

. SEAN PATRICK BUCKLEY (President, Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,912 shares for an estimated $727,696 .

. PAUL CAINE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $319,400 .

. ROBERT F SPILLANE sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $263,550

DAVID T. PEARSON sold 11,512 shares for an estimated $202,611

BRIAN GEPHART (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,584 shares for an estimated $202,357 .

. DAVID BUONASERA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,395 shares for an estimated $194,776.

$MGNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $MGNI stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MGNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/27/2025

$MGNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGNI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MGNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $30.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $24.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $39.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $18.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street set a target price of $19.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $19.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $22.0 on 02/27/2025

LONDON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Magnite





(NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, has announced a strategic partnership with





dentsu





in EMEA to accelerate innovation and performance across the media supply chain. Dentsu is tapping into Magnite’s built-for-video tools and technology to power dentsu Total TV and support its ambition to lead in the “Algorithmic Era” of advertising, where interoperability, automation and outcome-driven planning are key.





Across multiple EMEA markets, including Spain and the UK, the Magnite SpringServe video platform is empowering dentsu with more efficient, data-rich connections to inventory, enabling them to curate premium media experiences with greater precision, transparency and scale. From video and CTV to emerging formats, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to evolving how media is deployed and optimised, with client performance at the centre.





“Our relationship with dentsu is a great example of how technology and collaboration can unlock real value,” said Julie Selman, SVP, Head of EMEA at Magnite. “We’re proud to support dentsu’s vision for the future by providing the tools and insights needed to deliver stronger results and a more efficient media experience for clients and publishers alike.”





“In this new era of advertising, media must work harder, smarter and faster,” said Ben Angove, President, Amplifi EMEA & Chief Strategy Officer, Amplifi Global at dentsu. “At dentsu, we are committed to building Next Gen media solutions in partnership with best-in-class technologies that ultimately enable our clients to win and grow in the Algorithmic Era. Our partnership with Magnite gives us the tools to do just that - connecting the right data with the right inventory to drive better results for our clients across the region.”





Magnite’s technology plays a key role in helping dentsu move beyond transactional media buying, towards a more curated, high-performance approach. The collaboration helps dentsu gain greater visibility and control of their media buys, enabling more intelligent decision-making and unlocking new opportunities for optimisation across the media ecosystem.







Press contact







Paige Brewer, Account Executive, Bluestripe Group









magnite@bluestripegroup.co.uk











About Magnite







We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.



