Magnite Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences for Investor Engagement

Magnite will host investor meetings and participate in financial conferences from May 13 to June 10, 2025.

Magnite, the leading independent sell-side advertising company, announced the participation of its executive team in several upcoming financial conferences. Key events include the 20th Annual Needham Technology, Media and Consumer Conference on May 13, where management will engage in a fireside chat, followed by appearances at the B. Riley Securities Investor Conference, Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, Evercore ISI Internet Summit, Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 3 with another fireside chat, and the Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference. Management will also participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Rosenblatt Technology Summit on June 10. Live webcasts of the Needham and Bank of America discussions will be accessible on Magnite’s investor relations website, with replays available for 90 days post-event.

Magnite's participation in multiple high-profile financial conferences demonstrates its active engagement with the investment community, which can enhance investor confidence and interest in the company.

The live webcasts of key discussions provide transparency and accessibility for investors, allowing them to engage with company insights and updates.

Highlighting Magnite as the largest independent sell-side advertising company positions it favorably within the industry, reinforcing its market leadership and expertise.

The range of participation across different locations emphasizes Magnite's global presence and operational scale, appealing to a diverse investor base.

None

$MGNI insiders have traded $MGNI stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL G. BARRETT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 275,000 shares for an estimated $4,682,970 .

. JAMES ROSSMAN sold 149,936 shares for an estimated $2,917,754

DAVID DAY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,734 shares for an estimated $1,661,658 .

. SEAN PATRICK BUCKLEY (President, Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,221 shares for an estimated $731,257 .

. AARON SALTZ (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,169 shares for an estimated $530,390 .

. ADAM LEE SOROCA (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,676 shares for an estimated $508,129 .

. DAVID BUONASERA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,308 shares for an estimated $404,118 .

. KATIE SEITZ EVANS (President, Operations) sold 12,520 shares for an estimated $250,400

ROBERT F SPILLANE sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $201,500

BRIAN GEPHART (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,562 shares for an estimated $165,973 .

. PAUL CAINE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $101,750

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $MGNI stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MGNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $19.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that members of its executive team will participate and host in-person investor meetings at the following financial conferences:







Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit – company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, June 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET















Live webcasts of the Needham and Bank of America fireside chats will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at:



https://investor.magnite.com



. The webcast replays will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations for 90 days.







About Magnite







We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.







Investor Relations Contact







Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003









nkormeluk@magnite.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.