Magnite Announces 75 Basis Points Reduction in Interest Rate, Saving Over $2.7 Million Annually

Magnite reduces its term loan interest rate by 75 basis points, saving over $2.7 million annually in interest payments.

Magnite announced a successful repricing of its $363 million senior secured term loan facility, reducing the interest rate by 75 basis points to Term SOFR + 3.00% and saving the company over $2.7 million annually in interest payments. This repricing reflects a total interest rate reduction of 200 basis points since the loan was refinanced in February 2024. The maturity and other terms of the loan remain unchanged. Magnite, based in New York City, is recognized as the largest independent sell-side advertising company, providing technology for publishers to monetize content across various platforms.

Potential Positives

Successful repricing of the senior secured term loan leads to over $2.7 million in yearly interest payment savings.

Reduction of interest rate by 75 basis points demonstrates strong financial management and creditworthiness.

Cumulative interest rate reduction of 200 basis points since February 2024 reflects improved financial conditions for the company.

Potential Negatives

The need to reprice the loan may indicate previous financial strain or challenges in managing debt levels effectively.

While the interest rate reduction provides immediate savings, it suggests the company has had to continually seek ways to lower borrowing costs, which may raise concerns about its financial stability.

The absence of changes to the maturity of the Term Loan could imply that the company may still be bound to long-term debt obligations, potentially limiting future financial flexibility.

FAQ

What is the recent development regarding Magnite's term loan?

Magnite has successfully repriced its $363 million senior secured term loan, reducing the interest rate by 75 basis points.

How much will Magnite save annually from the interest rate reduction?

The repricing will save Magnite over $2.7 million in yearly interest payments.

What is the new interest rate for Magnite's term loan?

The new interest rate is Term SOFR + 3.00%, down from Term SOFR + 3.75%.

Will there be any changes to the maturity of the term loan?

No, there are no changes to the maturity of the term loan following the repricing.

What impact does this repricing have on Magnite's financials?

This repricing represents a cumulative reduction of 200 basis points compared to the rate prior to refinancing in February 2024.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced the second successful repricing of its $363 million senior secured term loan facility (Term Loan) due February 2031.





The repricing reduces the interest rate by 75 basis points to Term SOFR + 3.00% from the previous rate of Term SOFR + 3.75% and will result in yearly interest savings of over $2.7 million. The interest rate improvement represents a cumulative reduction of 200 basis points compared to the rate prior to the refinancing of the Term Loan in February of 2024. There are no changes to the maturity of the Term Loan following this repricing, and all other terms are substantially unchanged.







About Magnite







We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.







