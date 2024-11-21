Magnis Energy Seeks Clarity on Imperium3 Debt Sale

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (AU:MNS) has released an update.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd has been informed that the debt of its associate company, Imperium3 New York, was sold by Baupost Group to HSBC, contrary to previous information that it was sold to C4V. The company is actively seeking clarification on the transaction details and maintains its economic interest in Imperium3.

