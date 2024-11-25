Magnis Energy Reports Expiration of 30 Million Options

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (AU:MNS) has released an update.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd has announced the expiration of 30 million options without exercise, impacting its issued capital. This cessation may influence investor sentiment as the company navigates market dynamics. Shareholders and potential investors should consider these developments in their investment strategies.

