Magnis Energy Appoints New Director, No Current Securities

October 28, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (AU:MNS) has released an update.

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited has announced the appointment of Henian Chen as a director, effective October 28, 2024. Interestingly, Chen currently holds no securities or relevant interests in the company, highlighting a fresh start for his role. This move may intrigue investors keeping an eye on leadership changes and their potential impact on the company’s direction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

