Magnis Energy Appoints New Director, No Current Securities

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited has announced the appointment of Henian Chen as a director, effective October 28, 2024. Interestingly, Chen currently holds no securities or relevant interests in the company, highlighting a fresh start for his role. This move may intrigue investors keeping an eye on leadership changes and their potential impact on the company’s direction.

