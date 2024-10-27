Magnis Energy Appoints Henian Chen to Boost Innovation

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (AU:MNS) has released an update.

Magnis Energy Technologies has appointed Henian Chen as a non-executive director, bringing his 25 years of expertise in energy and real estate to the board. Chen’s leadership skills, honed at companies like Afore New Energy Technology, are expected to drive innovation and growth for Magnis. This strategic move aligns with Magnis’s vision to advance electric mobility and renewable energy storage.

