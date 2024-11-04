Magnis Energy Announces Director Departure and Share Options

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (AU:MNS) has released an update.

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited has announced the departure of director Giles Gunesekera, effective November 5, 2024. Gunesekera held 2,000,000 unlisted options over MNS ordinary shares through the Magnis Option Share Trust. Investors may want to keep an eye on the company’s board changes and their potential impact on stock performance.

For further insights into AU:MNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.