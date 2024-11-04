News & Insights

Stocks

Magnis Energy Announces Director Departure and Share Options

November 04, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (AU:MNS) has released an update.

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited has announced the departure of director Giles Gunesekera, effective November 5, 2024. Gunesekera held 2,000,000 unlisted options over MNS ordinary shares through the Magnis Option Share Trust. Investors may want to keep an eye on the company’s board changes and their potential impact on stock performance.

For further insights into AU:MNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNSEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.