"Magnificent Seven" Showdown: Amazon or Alphabet for Long-Term Investors?

Key Points

Amazon’s AI strength runs through AWS and enterprise cloud infrastructure demand.

Alphabet has more AI monetization paths across search, YouTube, Android, and cloud.

Alphabet looks slightly cheaper, but analysts project higher upside for Amazon.

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Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) are two of the largest companies in the "Magnificent Seven," and both leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to grow revenue. Aside from that, both companies operate in similar spaces, making them natural competitors vying for investors' attention.

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If we're going purely by market cap, Alphabet is nearly twice the size of Amazon. But that doesn't tell us which company has a wider moat, stronger financials, and wider headroom for growth.

So, if you could only choose one of these two tech giants, which one is the right choice for the long term? How would you even start to choose?

Let's have a look.

Which business has more ways to win?

Investors with time horizons spanning decades won't be bothered with daily price movements. They're more interested in what the future holds for their potential picks.

And right now, both Amazon and Alphabet's biggest aces are in their positions in the AI market.

Amazon's AI ambitions revolve around Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's largest cloud infrastructure platform . Companies building and deploying AI and non-AI applications need massive amounts of computing power, storage, and network infrastructure. Building those from scratch takes years and resources that they may not have. Amazon offers an easy solution: Rent what you need on demand.

Alphabet, on the other hand, is more focused on the AI technology itself. Gemini, Google Search, YouTube, Android, Google Cloud, and its custom TPU chips give the company multiple avenues to monetize AI across software, cloud infrastructure, hardware, and consumer products. Its target market is also arguably larger because both consumers and enterprises use its technology practically every day.

So, while Amazon's position in the AI enterprise market is strong, Alphabet's multi-pronged approach offers a more diversified revenue stream, which could drive further growth.

Which hyperscaler has the stronger moat?

Both Amazon and Alphabet have some of the strongest competitive advantages in the market, but the differences lie in the details.

Amazon's advantage is built on scale. Prime drives customer loyalty , while its logistics network and third-party marketplace create a flywheel that's extremely difficult to replicate. AWS adds another layer through high switching costs, since businesses are often reluctant to move critical workloads once they're deeply embedded in a cloud platform.

Alphabet's moat, however, is broader. Google Search remains the internet's primary gateway, YouTube benefits from being the world's largest video platform, and Android gives Alphabet distribution across billions of devices.

Across those platforms, Alphabet also collects massive amounts of first-party user data, enabling advertisers to target more effectively and achieve stronger returns. That attracts more ad dollars, which Alphabet can reinvest to further strengthen the ecosystem.

So, I give the edge to Alphabet. It's close, but Alphabet's network, distribution, and data advantages give its moat a slight edge.

Which company gives you more value today?

Future returns depend heavily on entry price.

Right now, Amazon trades at about a 28x price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, while Alphabet trades at about 26x. Both are above the sector median of roughly 15, so neither stock looks cheap on a simple P/E basis.

But between the two, Alphabet has the valuation edge.

However, Wall Street adds a twist. While both stocks are rated consensus strong buys, Amazon has a slightly higher average rating and a higher implied upside, at 62% versus Alphabet's 51%.

So, Alphabet looks cheaper today, but analysts see more potential upside in Amazon.

Which company wins?

For me, it comes down to which kind of advantage has more staying power. Amazon is an incredible business with dominant positions in e-commerce, cloud computing, and AI infrastructure. But Alphabet has more ways to monetize AI across search, video, cloud, mobile, advertising, and custom chips.

Add in Alphabet's slightly cheaper valuation and broader ecosystem, and I think it has the better risk-reward profile today.

Don't get me wrong. Amazon is still a great company. But if I could only choose one, I'd give the edge to Alphabet.

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Rick Orford has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.