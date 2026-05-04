The "Magnificent Seven" Have a Combined Market Cap of Just Under $23 Trillion. Is Now the Time to Diversify Outside of Tech?

Key Points

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks have been rallying lately, and that has pushed tech stocks up as a whole.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF currently averages a price-to-earnings multiple of nearly 37, which is far higher than the S&P 500 average.

Investing in funds like the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF or the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF can help diversify your portfolio and reduce risk.

10 stocks we like better than Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF ›

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks have been rising in value in recent weeks, as excitement has returned to tech and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in particular. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NYSEMKT: MAGS) is up over 15% in just the past month. Today, the combined value of the Magnificent Seven stocks is nearly $23 trillion, with Nvidia and its $4.8 trillion valuation leading the way. That's more than one-third of the S&P 500's total market cap.

While it may be tempting to jump on the bandwagon and profit from potential gains due to AI, there's also the risk of another steep correction in tech being around the corner. Is it still a good idea to invest in tech stocks, or should you consider diversifying to minimize your overall exposure?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Tech stocks are expensive right now

When the Magnificent Seven stocks are hot buys, that generally brings up the entire tech sector along for the ride. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF gives investors exposure to the tech stocks within the S&P 500, and it's averaging a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just under 37 right now. By comparison, the overall S&P 500 average P/E multiple is only 26.

It's important, however, to note that not all tech stocks are equally overvalued. Some are at much more astronomical levels than others. The obvious examples are Tesla and Palantir Technologies, which trade at P/E multiples of 360 and 235, respectively.

There are decently valued tech stocks within even the Magnificent Seven, but by and large, tech stocks are generally expensive right now.

You can easily diversify your portfolio, and still have a strong position in tech

Even if you love the Magnificent Seven and tech stocks in general, you may want to consider reducing some risk right now. The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is one attractive option, as it invests in small public companies with above-average earnings prospects, which may offer more long-term upside, given the fund's average P/E of 26.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF can give you a mix of top dividend stocks, positioning you for growth and a ton of dividend income over the long run, which can help reduce your portfolio's risk significantly. Its average P/E multiple is just 18.

Depending on your level of risk tolerance, you may still want to hold a large position in tech, but with valuations being as high as they are these days, it may be a good idea to reduce some exposure to the sector, given how volatile it can be.

Should you buy stock in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF, consider this:

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.