A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves

This seems to be a perilous time in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Some analysts warn of a circular AI economy based on reciprocity, but without a guarantee of results. Others are sounding the alarm at valuations that are pricing in years of growth that may seem too good to be true.

Then there’s Stanley Druckenmiller. The legendary hedge fund manager recently disclosed a major investment in three of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, which are among the leading hyperscalers powering the AI infrastructure build.

Per a 13F filing from Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office, here are the details of his purchases of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META):

Amazon: 437,070 shares valued at roughly $95 million

Alphabet: 102,200 shares valued at about $25 million

Meta Platforms: 76,100 shares valued at approximately $56 million

What may be equally interesting are the positions he exited. Druckenmiller exited previous positions in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY).

Of course, the question for investors is what this signal means, and whether it's time to follow Druckenmiller’s lead? To help answer that question, it’s good to analyze why Druckenmiller believes each of these technology stocks is part of the next leg of big tech growth.

Amazon: A Comeback Story That Is Still Being Written

Amazon was a laggard among the Magnificent Seven early in 2025. The company faced tariff pressure in its e-commerce business that offset the strong growth of its AWS platform.

However, in its most recent quarter, the company delivered results that suggest that this “sum of its parts” company is beginning to fire on all cylinders. That included posting earnings per share (EPS) that were 25% above forecasts and revenue was up more than 13% year-over-year (YOY).

Better still was the company’s forecast for more earnings growth in both its e-commerce business and AWS. Adding to the attraction is the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which was around 33x at the close of trading on Nov. 20, the lowest level in about five years. This fits Druckenmiller’s historical pattern of shifting into secular winners once they re-price attractively after periods of market rotations.

Meta Platforms: It’s Deja Vu and a Buying Opportunity

Meta Platforms' stock is down nearly 20% since its third-quarter earnings report. The reason should sound familiar to investors. The company announced plans to ramp up its AI spending. That’s triggering the same skepticism in investors that they did a few years ago when Meta was one of the first companies to invest in the technology that would eventually lead to generative AI.

Obviously, Druckenmiller isn’t discouraged by that level of spending, particularly since Meta has improved its balance sheet in recent years. That means he’s likely putting more emphasis on the company’s third-quarter report. That showed 26% YOY revenue growth of $51.2 billion. The company’s ad demand, combined with 3.5 billion daily active users, makes it likely that the company can repeat those numbers.

Meta is addressing the question of how companies will monetize AI. Druckenmiller apparently believes there’s more growth ahead.

Alphabet: Shrugs Off Concerns of Its Extinction

The concern that Alphabet had to address in its recent earnings report was that AI hadn’t killed Google search. The company delivered 15% YOY revenue growth in Google Search. The company also posted 21% revenue growth in its subscriptions business.

It’s evidence that the company’s Gemini AI suite is boosting user engagement. Gemini AI revenue more than doubled, underscoring Alphabet’s growing lead as an AI and cloud platform.

Interestingly, GOOGL stock is up over 12% since the earnings report. That’s building on the momentum that’s been in place for three months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.