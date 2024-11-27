Magnetite Mines Reports AGM Results Amid Shareholder Dissent

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.

Magnetite Mines Limited announced that nearly all resolutions were approved at its recent Annual General Meeting, except for the Remuneration Report, which faced significant opposition. This first strike indicates potential shareholder dissatisfaction with executive compensation. The company continues to focus on developing its Razorback Iron Ore Project to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality iron ore.

