Magnetite Mines Reissues Options Following Shareholder Approval

Magnetite Mines Limited has successfully reissued 740,720 options set to expire in October 2027, following shareholder approval at their recent AGM. These options, initially issued in July 2024 without cash consideration, were part of a pro-rata entitlement offer and had previously been canceled due to a procedural oversight. The reissuance marks a key step in aligning the company’s strategic initiatives with shareholder interests.

