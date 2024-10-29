Magnetite Mines Prioritizes Sustainable Iron Ore Production

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.

Magnetite Mines Limited is focusing on premium iron ore to support the decarbonization of the steel sector, highlighting their ongoing commitment to sustainable practices. Investors should note that the information provided is subject to risks and uncertainties, as stated by the company. The company acknowledges the Ngadjuri People, emphasizing respect for the traditional owners of the Razorback Iron Ore Project site.

