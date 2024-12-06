Magnetite Mines Issues New Equity Securities for Growth

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.

Magnetite Mines Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, including over 1.2 million STI Performance Rights and more than 2.2 million LTI Options, highlighting strategic moves for potential future growth. These securities, set to vest and expire in the coming years, reflect the company’s long-term planning and commitments in the evolving market landscape. Investors may find these developments noteworthy as they signal Magnetite Mines’ focus on performance and reward structures.

