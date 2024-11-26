Magnetite Mines Announces Director Departure and Holdings

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.

Magnetite Mines Limited has announced the departure of Peter James Schubert from the board, effective November 27, 2024. Schubert’s significant holdings include over 2 million ordinary shares and various options, reflecting his notable investment in the company. Investors might see this as a pivotal moment for the company as leadership changes can impact future strategic directions.

