Magnetite Mines Announces Director Departure and Holdings

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.
Magnetite Mines Limited has announced the departure of Peter James Schubert from the board, effective November 27, 2024. Schubert’s significant holdings include over 2 million ordinary shares and various options, reflecting his notable investment in the company. Investors might see this as a pivotal moment for the company as leadership changes can impact future strategic directions.
