Magnetic Resources NL Unveils Promising LJN4 Gold Findings

November 24, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Magnetic Resources NL (AU:MAU) has released an update.

Magnetic Resources NL has reported significant mineralization at its LJN4 site, with the main lode extending down to 1km and showing promising potential for both open pit and underground mining. The latest drilling results indicate high-grade gold intersections, enhancing the project’s resource potential. An ongoing feasibility study aims to incorporate these findings into future mining plans.

