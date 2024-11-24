Magnetic Resources NL Unveils Promising LJN4 Gold Findings

Magnetic Resources NL (AU:MAU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Magnetic Resources NL has reported significant mineralization at its LJN4 site, with the main lode extending down to 1km and showing promising potential for both open pit and underground mining. The latest drilling results indicate high-grade gold intersections, enhancing the project’s resource potential. An ongoing feasibility study aims to incorporate these findings into future mining plans.

For further insights into AU:MAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.