Magnetic Resources NL Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Magnetic Resources NL has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or through proxy forms, with all relevant materials available electronically. This move underlines the company’s commitment to accessible shareholder engagement.

