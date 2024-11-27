Magnetic Resources NL Adopts New Constitution

Magnetic Resources NL (AU:MAU) has released an update.

Magnetic Resources NL has adopted a revised constitution approved by its members, which outlines the rules on share capital, rights, and electronic transfers. This move is aimed at streamlining operations and ensuring compliance with the Corporations Act 2001. Investors may find this development crucial as it could impact share issuance and ownership regulations.

