Magnetic North Announces Cease Trade Order Revocation

Magnetic North Acquisition (TSE:MNC) has released an update.

Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. has announced that the Alberta Securities Commission has revoked a cease trade order issued against them, allowing the company to apply for reinstatement of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. With expertise in managing and investing in businesses, Magnetic North aims to ensure success for its shareholders. This development marks a significant step for the company in restoring its market presence.

