Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners Class A (PWP)

Fintel reports that Magnetar Financial LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners Class A (PWP). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 1,493,979 shares and 7.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.19% Upside

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perella Weinberg Partners is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.19% from its latest reported closing price of $10.10.

The projected annual revenue for Perella Weinberg Partners is $660MM, an increase of 1.96%. The projected annual EPS is $0.84, an increase of 93.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perella Weinberg Partners Class A. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Perella Weinberg Partners Class A is 0.0818%, a decrease of 19.2987%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 58,999,382 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,317,960 shares representing 12.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,179,866 shares, representing a decrease of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 86.27% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,727,686 shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,728,631 shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 3,338,060 shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,316,360 shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,083,911 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683,499 shares, representing a decrease of 28.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 80.06% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 1,905,231 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548,177 shares, representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 44.43% over the last quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Declares $$0.07 Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners said on August 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022 received the payment on September 12, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the most recent share price of $10.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.69%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Perella Weinberg Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global financial services firm focused on investment banking advisory services. The firm was founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella, Peter A. Weinberg and Terry Meguid, and went public in 2021.

