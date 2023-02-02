Magnetar Financial Increases Position in Tech and Energy Transition (TETC)

Fintel reports that Magnetar Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.29MM shares of Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Class A (TETC). This represents 5.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2.24MM shares and 5.83% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tech and Energy Transition. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TETC is 0.1165%, an increase of 15.7369%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.29% to 35,717K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 3,104,795 shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089,696 shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TETC by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,100,000 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Linden Advisors holds 2,000,000 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,820,517 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,785,494 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752,836 shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TETC by 8.45% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.