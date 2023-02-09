Magnetar Financial Cuts Stake in Springwater Special Situations (SWSS)

Fintel reports that Magnetar Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.47MM shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp (SWSS). This represents 6.54% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1.48MM shares and 8.65% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Springwater Special Situations. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWSS is 0.19%, a decrease of 18.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.77% to 17,248K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,785K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares, representing an increase of 16.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWSS by 24.84% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 1,485K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atalaya Capital Management holds 1,485K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 1,375K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWSS by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,151K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing an increase of 27.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWSS by 33.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.