Magnetar Financial Cuts Stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I (PACI)

Fintel reports that Magnetar Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.26MM shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I Class A Common Stock (PACI). This represents 8.18% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.38MM shares and 8.61% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROOF Acquisition Corp I. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PACI is 0.1434%, an increase of 25.5564%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.83% to 25,376K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Highbridge Capital Management holds 2,192,857 shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123,952 shares, representing an increase of 48.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACI by 21.68% over the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 1,500,000 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 1,343,721 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,179,394 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879,394 shares, representing an increase of 25.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACI by 30.93% over the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 964,599 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814,599 shares, representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACI by 38.15% over the last quarter.

