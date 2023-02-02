Magnetar Financial Cuts Stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER)

Fintel reports that Magnetar Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.79MM shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER). This represents 5.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 0.79MM shares and 5.75% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ibere Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IBER is 0.0844%, a decrease of 5.0711%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 12,956K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Glazer Capital holds 1,086,501 shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509,934 shares, representing an increase of 53.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBER by 58.60% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 716,613 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617,001 shares, representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBER by 35.27% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 678,918 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 652,664 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463,967 shares, representing an increase of 28.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBER by 35.44% over the last quarter.

VARAX - Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fund Shares holds 542,852 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

