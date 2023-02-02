Magnetar Financial Cuts Stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI)

Fintel reports that Magnetar Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.12MM shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI). This represents 5.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 3.37MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Churchill Capital Corp VI. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CCVI is 0.2971%, an increase of 24.4483%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.68% to 52,248K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 4,424,157 shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,720,604 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967,207 shares, representing an increase of 27.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCVI by 40.87% over the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 2,709,400 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900,000 shares, representing an increase of 29.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCVI by 39.16% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,588,954 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,376,633 shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCVI by 16.99% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 1,865,700 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Background Information

Churchill Capital Corp VI is a SPAC, created to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization.

