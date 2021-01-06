Star Peak Corp. II, the second blank check company formed by Magnetar Capital targeting the sustainability sector, raised $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Eric Scheyer, a Partner at Magnetar Capital and Head of the Magnetar Energy & Infrastructure Group; Chairman Michael Morgan, the co-founder and CEO of asset management firm Triangle Peak Partners; and CFO and CAO Michael Wilds, who has served as COO of Magnetar Energy & Infrastructure Group since 2006. Magnetar founder Alec Litowitz serves as a Director.



Management's previous SPAC, Star Peak Energy Transition (STPK; +79% from $10 offer price), went public in August 2020 and recently announced a merger agreement with clean energy storage company Stem. Star Peak Corp. II intends to focus primarily on identifying businesses seeking to be a market leader in, and/or benefit from the increasing global initiatives to improve sustainability and/or reduce global emissions.



Star Peak Corp. II plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol STPC.U. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Magnetar Capital's second SPAC Star Peak Corp. II prices $350 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.