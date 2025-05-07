Magnera Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Net Sales Increase to $824 Million Despite Global Economic Challenges

Magnera reports second quarter net sales of $824 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $89 million, reaffirming cash flow guidance.

Magnera Corporation reported its fiscal 2025 second-quarter results, showcasing net sales of $824 million and adjusted EBITDA of $89 million, reflecting a strong performance amid global economic challenges. The company's merger with Glatfelter contributed to a 48% increase in net sales, but this was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts and declining selling prices. CEO Curt Begle emphasized the company's dedication to strategic integration and optimizing operations while acknowledging market uncertainties, especially surrounding tariffs. Magnera affirms its focus on improving free cash flow, maintaining a guidance range of $75 to $95 million for adjusted free cash flow for the year, even as it lowers its full-year comparable adjusted EBITDA expectations to between $360 and $380 million. The company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through prudent operational adjustments and debt reduction measures.

Potential Positives

Net sales of $824 million represent a 48% increase compared to the same quarter last year, highlighting strong revenue growth driven in part by the Glatfelter merger.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 17% to $89 million, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability despite challenges such as foreign currency impacts.

The company reaffirmed its post-merger adjusted free cash flow range of $75 million to $95 million, demonstrating confidence in its liquidity and operational stability moving forward.

Magnera's commitment to strengthening credit metrics by focusing on debt repayment signals a proactive approach to improving financial health and enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Reported operating income of only $4 million indicates weak profitability despite significant sales increase, raising concerns about the company's cost management and operational efficiency.

Lowering the full year comparable Adjusted EBITDA range suggests potential future earnings challenges, which could affect investor confidence and market perception.

Net loss of $41 million in the quarter highlights underlying financial stresses, contrasting sharply with previous profitability and indicating possible long-term viability issues.

FAQ

What are Magnera's Q2 2025 financial highlights?

In Q2 2025, Magnera reported net sales of $824 million and an operating income of $4 million.

How did the Glatfelter merger impact financial results?

The Glatfelter merger contributed $311 million to net sales, significantly boosting overall performance despite some challenges.

What is the outlook for Magnera's adjusted free cash flow?

Magnera is reaffirming its post-merger adjusted free cash flow range between $75 million and $95 million for fiscal 2025.

How has foreign currency affected Magnera's sales?

Foreign currency changes negatively impacted Magnera's sales by $26 million in the recent quarter, illustrating market volatility effects.

What are the future earnings expectations for Magnera?

Magnera has adjusted its full-year comparable adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $360 million to $380 million.

$MAGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MAGN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$MAGN Insider Trading Activity

$MAGN insiders have traded $MAGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURT BEGLE (President & CEO) purchased 23,786 shares for an estimated $501,297

CARL J RICKERTSEN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $406,532

$MAGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

Full Release







Second Quarter Highlights











GAAP: Net sales of $824 million, Operating income of $4 million



GAAP: Net sales of $824 million, Operating income of $4 million



Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA of $89 million, Post-merger adjusted free cash flow $42 million



Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA of $89 million, Post-merger adjusted free cash flow $42 million



Reaffirming post-merger adjusted free cash flow range & lowering full year comparable Adjusted EBITDA range











CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Magnera (





NYSE: MAGN)



, a global leader in specialty materials for the consumer products and personal care markets, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended March 29, 2025. Curt Begle, Magnera’s CEO, commented:



"This quarter underscores the resilience of our business as we navigate ongoing global economic uncertainty. Our team has transitioned from stabilizing the business through a disciplined integration plan to actively executing on identified optimization opportunities. As anticipated, our distinctive value proposition—anchored by ourglobal marketpresence, broad product portfolio, and innovation capabilities—continues to drive organic growth in attractive end markets as we support our customers' evolving product requirements.









In the face of uncertainties related to tariff driven demand concerns, we remain laser focused on executing our strategic priorities of integration, synergy realization, and profitable long-term growth. Our portfolio is primarily made up of products that people use every day, however we are prepared to take the appropriate operational and cost measures that align with short-term market realities. Our commitment to earnings and free cash flow stability will ultimately increase long-term shareholder value.”









Key Financials

















March Quarter









March YTD













GAAP results









2025









2024









2025









2024











Net sales





$824





$558





$1,526





$1,077









Operating income





4





21





(18)





9



























March Quarter









Reported









Comparable





(1)









March YTD









Reported









Comparable





(1)













Adjusted non-GAAP results













2025













2024









Δ%









Δ%













2025













2024









Δ%









Δ%











Net sales





$824





$558





48





%





(4





%)





$1,526





$1,077





42





%





(3





%)









Adjusted EBITDA





(1)













89









76





17





%





(8





%)









173









142





22





%





(2





%)



















































































(1)



Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items not considered to be ongoing operations. In addition, comparable change % normalizes the impacts of foreign currency and the recent merger with GLT. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates” section or in reconciliation tables in this release. Dollars in millions













Consolidated Overview









The net sales increase of 48% included revenue from the Glatfelter merger of $311 million partially offset by a $26 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes, decreased selling prices of $14 million and a 1% decline in volume.





The adjusted EBITDA increase of 17% included a contribution from the Glatfelter merger of $18 million partially offset by a $3 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes and unfavorable impact from price/cost spread of $3 million. The contributed Glatfelter EBITDA represents a $6 million decline compared to prior year primarily as the result of higher energy costs in Europe.









Americas









The net sales increase in the Americas segment included revenue from the Glatfelter merger of $124 million partially offset by a $15 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes and decreased selling prices of $12 million.





The adjusted EBITDA increase included a contribution from the Glatfelter merger of $10 million partially offset by unfavorable impact from price cost spread of $3 million and a $2 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes in our South America businesses.









Rest of World









The net sales increase in the Rest of World segment included revenue from the Glatfelter merger of $187 million partially offset by a $11 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes and a 3% volume decline.





The adjusted EBITDA increase included a contribution from the Glatfelter merger of $8 million which was down $6 million compared to prior year primarily as the result of higher energy costs in Europe.









Free Cash Flow and Net Debt









Magnera is committed to strengthening our credit metrics by paying down debt in the near term.











(in millions)









March Quarter









March YTD











Cash flow from operating activities





$65









$7













Pre-merger cash flow from operating activities









-













90













Additions to property, plant and equipment, net









(23)













(39)















Post-merger adjusted free cash flow



(1)







$





42













$





58















(1) Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates” section or in reconciliation tables in this release.































(in millions)









March 29, 2025















Term Loan





$783

















4.75% First Priority Senior Secured Notes









500

















7.25% First Priority Senior Secured Notes









800

















Debt discount, deferred fees and other (net)









(85)

















Total debt





$1,998

















Cash and cash equivalents









282

















Total net debt





$1,716



















Leverage









3.9x



































Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance











Full year comparable adjusted EBITDA of $360 - $380 million









Post-merger adjusted free cash flow of $75 - $95 million











Investor Conference Call









The Company will host a conference call today, May 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss our March 2025 quarter results. The webcast can be accessed



here



. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link on our website after the completion of the call.









By Telephone









Participants may register for the call here



now



or any time up to and during the time of the call and will immediately receive the dial-in number and a unique pin to access the call. While you may register at any time up to and during the time of the call, you are encouraged to join the call 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.









About Magnera









Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 46 global facilities, Magnera is supported by over 9,000 employees.





Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, we have consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.





Visit



magnera.com



for more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates









This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and comparable basis net sales and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable measures determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) is set forth at the end of this press release. Information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow are not provided because such information is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to certain items, including debt refinancing activity or other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.









Forward Looking Statements









Information included or incorporated by reference in Magnera Corporation’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and press releases or other public statements contains or may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such “forward-looking” statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business, our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, statements about the benefits of the transaction between Glatfelter Corporation and Berry Global Group, Inc., including future financial and operating results, the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “anticipates” or “looking forward” or similar expressions that relate to our strategy, plans, intentions, or expectations. All statements we make relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates, and financial results or to our expectations regarding future industry trends are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Magnera and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those that we expected. These risks and other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Magnera’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, including our Form 8-K/A filed on January 31, 2025, and other documents filed with the SEC. These risk factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. New factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to either predict new factors or assess the potential effect of any such new factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income





(Unaudited)

















Quarterly Period Ended













Two Quarterly Periods Ended













(in millions, except per share amounts)









March 29, 2025















March 30, 2024















March 29, 2025















March 30, 2024





































Net sales







$





824











$558











$





1,526











$1,077









































Cost of goods sold











736















488















1,367















965













Selling, general and administrative











47















28















91















56













Amortization of intangibles











14















12















28















24













Transaction and other activities











23















4















55















14













Corporate expense allocation











-















5















3















9













Operating income (loss)











4















21















(18)















9













Other expense (income)











5















1















26















(1)













Interest expense











39















2















65















2













Income (loss) before income taxes











(40)















18















(109)















8













Income tax (benefit) expense











1















4















(8)















2













Net income (loss)







$





(41



)













$14











$





(101)











$6









































Basic and diluted net income per share







$





(1.15



)













$0.44











$





(2.85)











$0.19











































Outstanding weighted average shares































Basic and diluted











35.6















31.8















35.5















31.8







































































Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)

















Two Quarterly Periods Ended













(in millions)









March 29, 2025











March 30, 2024











Net cash from (used in) operating activities









$





7















$(7)



































Cash flows from investing activities:























Additions to property, plant, and equipment, net











(39





)



















(41)













Cash acquired from GLT acquisition











37



















-













Other investing activities











22



















28















Net cash from (used in) investing activities













20



















(13)



































Cash flows from financing activities:























Repayments on long-term borrowings











1,556



















-













Proceeds from long-term borrowings











(432





)



















(1)













Transfers from Berry, net











34



















8













Cash distribution to Berry











(1,111





)



















-













Debt fees and other, net











(15





)



















-















Net cash from financing activities













32



















7













Effect of currency translation on cash











(7





)



















2













Net change in cash and cash equivalents











52



















(11)













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period











230



















185















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





282















$174



















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Unaudited)













(in millions of USD)

















March 29, 2025











September 28, 2024









Cash and cash equivalents







$





282











$ 230









Accounts receivable











492















359









Inventories











508















259









Other current assets











146















38









Property, plant, and equipment











1,519















949









Goodwill, intangible assets, and other long-term assets











1,114















972









Total assets







$





4,061











$2,807









Current liabilities, excluding current debt











588















457









Current and long-term debt











1,998















-









Other long-term liabilities











382















211









Stockholders’ equity











1,093















2,139









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$





4,061











$2,807



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Estimates









(in millions of dollars)













Reconciliation of Net sales and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental comparable basis by segment

























Quarterly Period ended March 29, 2025

















Quarterly Period ended March 30, 2024





























Americas









Rest of World









Total









Americas









Rest of World









Total

















Net sales









$





473









$





351









$





824







$375





$183





$558













Constant FX rates

















(15)





(11)





(26)













GLT prior year

















126





201





327















Comparable net sales



(1)(6)







$





473









$





351









$





824







$486





$373





$859



















































Operating Income









$





8









$





(4





)









$





4







$20





$1





$21













Depreciation and amortization







39









19









58







31





13





44













Transaction, business consolidation and other activities (2)







14









5









19







3





1





4













GAAP carve-out allocation (3)





-





-





-





5





-





5













Other non-cash charges (5)







3









5









8







-





2





2















Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







$





64









$





25









$





89







$59





$17





$76













Constant FX rates

















(2)





(1)





(3)













GLT prior year

















10





14





24















Comparable Adjusted EBITDA



(1)(6)







$





64









$





25









$





89







$67





$30





$97













% vs. prior year comparable







(4





%)









(17





%)









(8





%)





































































Two Quarterly Periods ended March 29, 2025

















Two Quarterly Periods ended March 30, 2024





























Americas









Rest of World









Total









Americas









Rest of World









Total









LTM













Net sales









$





893









$





633









$





1,526







$723





$354





$1,077













Constant FX rates

















(28)





(12)





(40)













GLT prior year

















202





336





538















Comparable net sales



(1)(6)







$





893









$





633









$





1,526







$897





$678





$1,575



















































Operating Income









$





1









$





(19





)









$





(18





)







$17





$(8)





$9





$(168)









Depreciation and amortization







72









39









111







61





27





88





197









Transaction, business consolidation and other activities (2)







34









17









51







6





8





14





68









Impact from hyperinflation







-









-









-







15





-





15





-









Goodwill impairment







-









-









-







-





-





-





172









GAAP carve-out allocation (3)







2









1









3







8





1





9





15









Other non-cash charges (4)(5)







11









15









26







3





4





7





30











Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







$





120









$





53









$





173







$110





$32





$142





$312









Constant FX rates

















(6)





(1)





(7)













GLT prior year

















15





27





41















Comparable Adjusted EBITDA



(1)(6)







$





120









$





53









$





173







$119





$58





$177













% vs. prior year comparable







0





%









(9





%)









(2





%)



























PF GLT Adjusted EBITDA













8













8





59









Synergies and cost reductions





























65











PF Adjusted EBITDA































$436















































Guidance

















Fiscal 2025













Adjusted EBITDA









Fiscal 2025 Midpoint















Cash flow from operating activities





$60-$80









Adjusted EBITDA





$362













Pre-merger cash flow from operating activities (7)





90









GLT Pro forma





8













Additions to PPE (net)





(75)











Full Year Comparable Adjusted EBITDA









$





370

















Post-merger adjusted free cash flow



(1)







$75 - $95





































(1)



Supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to operating or net income or cash flows from operating activities, in each case determined in accordance with GAAP. Comparable basis measures exclude the impact of currency translation effects and acquisitions. These non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently by other companies, including other companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are useful to our investors because they allow for a better period-over-period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management’s view, do not reflect our core operating performance. We define “Post-merger free cash flow” as cash flow from operating activities, less pre-merger free cash flow, less net additions to property, plant, and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to an investor in evaluating our liquidity because free cash flow and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in our industry to measure a company’s liquidity. We believe post-merger free cash flow is also useful to an investor in evaluating our liquidity as it can assist in assessing a company’s ability to fund its growth through its generation of cash and as pre-merger cash flow is not indicative of our current structure and operations.





We also use Adjusted EBITDA and comparable basis measures, among other measures, to evaluate management performance and in determining performance-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in our industry to measure a company’s performance. We also believe these measures are useful to an investor in evaluating our performance without regard to revenue and expense recognition, which can vary depending upon accounting methods.







(2)



Includes restructuring, business optimization and other charges and YTD balance also includes $19 million of transaction compensation







(3)



Consists of estimated parent-allocated charges for the period prior to merger which is required by GAAP as part of the carve-out financial statement process.







(4)



Includes a $12 million inventory step-up charge related to GLT merger YTD and other non-cash charges.







(5)



Includes stock compensation expense and equipment disposals







(6)



The prior year comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency and acquisition/mergers.







(7)



Pre-merger cash flow includes cash from operations prior to the merger and cash payments burdened by the transaction.







IR Contact Information







Robert Weilminster





EVP, Investor Relations







IR@magnera.com





