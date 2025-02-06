Magnera Reports First Quarter Results Following GLT Merger, Highlights Revenue Growth and Fiscal Outlook

Magnera reports Q1 2025 net sales of $702 million, operating loss of $22 million, with adjusted EBITDA at $84 million.

Magnera Corporation reported its first-quarter financial results following its merger with Glatfelter Corporation’s nonwovens and hygiene films business. The merger, completed on November 4, 2024, contributed significantly to the company's financial performance, with net sales reaching $702 million, an increase from $519 million year-over-year. Despite a reported operating loss of $22 million, the adjusted EBITDA was $84 million, reflecting a strong operational performance that surpassed previous year results amidst currency fluctuations. Magnera maintains a positive outlook for the fiscal year 2025, projecting comparable adjusted EBITDA between $385 million and $405 million and a post-merger adjusted free cash flow of $75 million to $95 million. CEO Curt Begle emphasized the commitment to innovation and debt reduction while leveraging the benefits of the merger to enhance shareholder value and operational efficiency.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of the merger with Glatfelter Corporation's nonwovens and hygiene films business, enhancing product offerings and market position.

Significant increase in net sales to $702 million, up 35% year-over-year, indicating strong business growth.

Positive adjusted EBITDA of $84 million, reflecting operational efficiency despite initial merger impacts.

Guidance for full-year comparable adjusted EBITDA of $385 - $405 million and post-merger adjusted free cash flow of $75 - $95 million, signaling strong financial outlook and commitment to deleveraging.

Potential Negatives

Net operating loss of $22 million contrasts unfavorably with previous year losses, indicating ongoing financial difficulties post-merger.

Significant debt of $1.996 billion, with a leverage ratio of 4.0x, raises concerns about financial stability and capacity for future growth.

Negative cash flow from operating activities at $58 million highlights potential liquidity issues, complicating the company's ability to support operations and reduce debt effectively.

FAQ

What were the first quarter sales figures for Magnera in 2025?

The first quarter net sales for Magnera in 2025 were $702 million.

How did the merger affect Magnera's financial results?

The merger contributed $186 million to net sales and $16 million to adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter.

What is Magnera's FY 2025 financial outlook?

Magnera expects comparable adjusted EBITDA between $385 million and $405 million for fiscal year 2025.

What steps is Magnera taking for debt reduction?

Magnera is committed to near-term debt reduction to strengthen its financial position.

When will Magnera hold its investor conference call?

The investor conference call is scheduled for February 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

First Quarter Highlights









CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Completed the merger of Berry Global Group, Inc.'s nonwovens and hygiene films business with Glatfelter Corporation ("GLT") on November 4, 2024



GAAP: Net sales of $702 million, Operating Loss of $22 million



Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA of $84 million















Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook











Full year comparable Adjusted EBITDA of $385 - $405 million



Post-merger adjusted free cash flow range of $75 - $95 million



Committed to near-term debt reduction











Magnera’s CEO Curt Begle said, “I am honored to be leading Magnera, a global nonwovens leader, with a broad platform of product solutions for the specialty materials industry. Our diverse business and valued customers are proudly supported by more than 9,000 employees across 46 global manufacturing facilities. We expect to build on our expanded experience to approach every challenge with a proactive and results-driven mindset. Magnera's commitment to innovation, while delivering unique solutions to solve end users’ problems, enables the trusted partnership we enjoy with our customers.





Magnera's solid fiscal Q1 results were better than prior year despite currency headwinds and reflect our ability to remain focused on day-to-day business execution, while managing the post-transaction integration activities. Our financial profile remains strong and will continue to be enhanced as we realize synergies and prioritize an improved product portfolio. We remain committed to increasing our free cash flow to support deleveraging and increase shareholder value.”







Key Financials

























December Quarter













GAAP results

























2024

















2023















Net sales





















$ 702





$ 519









Operating income





















(22)





(12)































December Quarter









Reported









Comparable





(1)













Adjusted non-GAAP results













2024









2023









%









%











Net sales













$702





$519





35%





2%









Adjusted EBITDA





(1)

















84





66





27%





8%



















(1)



Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items not considered to be ongoing operations. In addition, comparable change % normalizes the impacts of foreign currency and the recent merger with GLT since the closing on November 4, 2024. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates” section or in reconciliation tables in this release. Dollars in millions.













Consolidated Overview









The net sales increase included revenue from the merger, which occurred mid quarter on November 4th, of $186 million and increased selling prices of $11 million, which were partially offset by a $14 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes.





The adjusted EBITDA increase included contribution from the merger of $16 million since the November 4



th



closing and a favorable impact from price/cost spread of $6 million partially offset by a $4 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes.









Americas









The net sales increase in the Americas segment included revenue from the merger of $70 million and increased selling prices of $12 million which were partially offset by a $13 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes.





The adjusted EBITDA increase included a contribution from the merger of $6 million since the November 4



th



closing and a favorable impact from price cost spread of $2 million, partially offset by a $4 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes in our South America businesses.









Rest of World









The net sales increase in the Rest of World segment included revenue from the merger of $116 million.





The adjusted EBITDA increase included a contribution from the merger of $10 million and a favorable impact from price cost spread of $4 million.









Free Cash Flow and Net Debt









Magnera is committed to strengthening our credit metrics by paying down debt in the near term.











(in millions)









December 28, 2024











Cash flow from operating activities





$ (58





)









Pre-merger cash flow from operating activities









90













Additions to property, plant and equipment, net









(16





)











Post-merger adjusted free cash flow



(1)







$





16















(1) Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates” section or in reconciliation tables in this release.























(in millions)









December 28, 2024











Term Loan





$ 785













4.75% First Priority Senior Secured Notes









500













7.25% First Priority Senior Secured Notes









800













Debt discount, deferred fees and other (net)









(89





)









Total debt





$ 1,996













Cash and cash equivalents









215













Total net debt





$ 1,781















Leverage













4.0x







































Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance











Full year comparable Adjusted EBITDA of $385 - $405 million



Post-merger adjusted free cash flow range of $75 - $95 million











Investor Conference Call









The Company will host a conference call today, February 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, to discuss our December 2025 quarter results. The webcast can be accessed



here



. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link on our website after the completion of the call.









By Telephone









Participants may register for the call



here



now or any time up to and during the time of the call and will immediately receive the dial-in number and a unique pin to access the call. While you may register at any time up to and during the time of the call, you are encouraged to join the call 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.









About Magnera









At Magnera Corp (NYSE: MAGN), our goal is to better the world with possibilities made real. We do this by continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners and we will develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, our solutions will solve end-users’ problems, every day. For more information, please visit our website.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates









This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and comparable basis net sales and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable measures determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) is set forth at the end of this press release. Information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow are not provided because such information is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to certain items, including debt refinancing activity or other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.









Forward Looking Statements









Information included or incorporated by reference in Magnera Corporation’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and press releases or other public statements contains or may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such “forward-looking” statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business, our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, statements about the benefits of the transaction between Glatfelter Corporation and Berry Global Group, Inc., including future financial and operating results, the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “anticipates” or “looking forward” or similar expressions that relate to our strategy, plans, intentions, or expectations. All statements we make relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates, and financial results or to our expectations regarding future industry trends are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Magnera and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those that we expected. These risks and other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Magnera’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, including our Form 8-K/A filed on January 31, 2024, and other documents filed with the SEC. These risk factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. New factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to either predict new factors or assess the potential effect of any such new factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income





(Unaudited)

















Quarterly Period Ended













(in millions, except per share amounts)









December 28, 2024











December 30, 2023





































Net sales







$





702















$ 519









































Cost of goods sold











631



















477

















Selling, general and administrative











44



















28

















Amortization of intangibles











14



















12

















Transaction and other activities











32



















10

















Corporate expense allocation











3



















4

















Operating income (loss)











(22









)















(12





)













Other expense (income)











21



















(2





)













Interest expense











26



















-

















Income (loss) before income taxes











(69









)















(10





)













Income tax benefit











(9









)















(2





)













Net income (loss)







$





(60









)











$ (8





)





































Basic and diluted net income per share







$





(1.69









)











$(0.25





)







































Outstanding weighted average shares



























Basic











35.4



















31.8























Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)

















Quarterly Period Ended













(in millions)









December 28, 2024











December 30, 2023











Net cash from operating activities













(58









)















(27





)































Cash flows from investing activities:























Additions to property, plant, and equipment, net











(16









)















(16





)









Cash acquired from GLT











37



















-













Other investing activities











-



















30















Net cash from investing activities













21



















14



































Cash flows from financing activities:























Repayments on long-term borrowings











1,556



















-













Proceeds from long-term borrowings











(430









)















(1





)









Transfers from Berry, net











34



















(8





)









Cash distribution to Berry











(1,111









)















-













Debt fees and other, net











(16









)















-















Net cash from financing activities













33



















(9





)









Effect of currency translation on cash











(11









)















4













Net change in cash and cash equivalents











(15









)















(18





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period











230



















185















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





215















$ 167



















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Unaudited)













(in millions of USD)













December 28, 2024







September 28, 2024









Cash and cash equivalents







$





215







$ 230









Accounts receivable











475











359









Inventories











508











259









Other current assets











140











38









Property, plant, and equipment











1,532











949









Goodwill, intangible assets, and other long-term assets











1,123











972









Total assets







$





3,993







$2,807









Current liabilities, excluding current debt











538











457









Current and long-term debt











1,996











-









Other long-term liabilities











353











211









Stockholders’ equity











1,106











2,139









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$





3,993







$2,807































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Estimates









(in millions of dollars)













Reconciliation of Net sales and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental comparable basis by segment





























Quarterly Period ended





December 28, 2024









Quarterly Period ended





December 30, 2023





















Americas









Rest of World









Total









Americas









Rest of World









Total









LTM













Net sales









$





420









$





282









$





702







$ 348





$ 171





$ 519













Constant FX rates & acquisitions

















57





115





172















Comparable net sales



(1)(6)







420









282









702







405





286





691



















































Operating Income









$





(7





)









$





(15





)









$





(22





)







$ (3)





$ (9)





$ (12)





$ (151)









Depreciation and amortization







33









20









53







30





14





44





186









Transaction, business consolidation and other activities (2)







20









12









32







3





7





10





48









Impact from hyperinflation







-









-









-







15





-





15





-









Goodwill impairment







-









-









-







-





-





-





172









GAAP carve-out allocation (3)







2









1









3







3





1





4





20









Other non-cash charges (4)(5)







8









10









18







3





2





5





26











Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







$





56









$





28









$





84







$ 51





$ 15





$ 66





$ 301









Constant FX rates

















(4)





-





(4)













GLT Merger

















6





10





16















Comparable Adjusted EBITDA



(1)(6)







$





56









$





28









$





84







$ 53





$ 25





$ 78













% vs. prior year comparable







6









12









8



























PF GLT adjusted EBITDA (3)















8















8





82









Synergies and cost reductions





























67











PF Adjusted EBITDA































$ 450















































Guidance

















Fiscal 2025













Adjusted EBITDA









Fiscal 2025 Midpoint









Fiscal 2024 Actual











Cash flow from operating activities





$70-$90









Adjusted EBITDA





$387





$284









Pre-merger cash flow from operating activities (7)





90









GLT Pro forma





8





99









Additions to PPE (net)





(85)









Foreign currency









(15)











Post-merger adjusted free cash flow



(1)







$75 - $95











Full Year Comparable Adjusted EBITDA





$395





$368





















% vs. prior year comparable





~7%























(1)



Supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to operating or net income or cash flows from operating activities, in each case determined in accordance with GAAP. Comparable basis measures exclude the impact of currency translation effects and acquisitions. These non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently by other companies, including other companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are useful to our investors because they allow for a better period-over-period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management’s view, do not reflect our core operating performance. We define “Post-merger free cash flow” as cash flow from operating activities, less pre-merger free cash flow, less net additions to property, plant, and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to an investor in evaluating our liquidity because free cash flow and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in our industry to measure a company’s liquidity. We also believe post-merger free cash flow which is useful to an investor in evaluating our liquidity, as it can assist in assessing a company’s ability to fund its growth through its generation of cash because pre-merger cash flow is not indicative of our current structure and operations.





We also use Adjusted EBITDA and comparable basis measures, among other measures, to evaluate management performance and in determining performance-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in our industry to measure a company’s performance. We also believe these measures are useful to an investor in evaluating our performance without regard to revenue and expense recognition, which can vary depending upon accounting methods.







(2)



Includes $17 million of transaction compensation as well as restructuring, business optimization and other charges







(3)



Consists of estimated parent-allocated charges for the period prior to merger which is required by GAAP as part of the carve-out financial statement process.







(4)



Includes a $12 million inventory step-up charge related to GLT merger in current period and other non-cash charges.







(5)



Includes stock compensation expense







(6)



The prior year comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency and acquisition/mergers.







(7)



Pre-merger cash flow includes cash from operations prior to the merger and cash payments burdened by the transaction.







IR Contact Information







Robert Weilminster





EVP, Investor Relations







IR@magnera.com





