Magnera to Present at JP Morgan’s Global Leveraged Finance Conference on February 25, 2025

Magnera will present at the JP Morgan Global Leveraged Finance Conference on February 25, 2025, in Miami Beach.

$MAGN Insider Trading Activity

$MAGN insiders have traded $MAGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURT BEGLE (President & CEO) purchased 23,786 shares for an estimated $501,297

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera (NYSE: MAGN) will present at JP Morgan's Global Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami Beach, Florida. Magnera CEO, Curt Begle, and CFO & Treasurer, Jim Till, will participate on Thursday, February 25, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. EST.







About Magnera







Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) was formed from the spinoff and merger of Berry Global Inc.'s Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films Business with Glatfelter Corporation. The combined company serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of products, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry.





Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, we have consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of products brings customers more materials and choices. With a combined legacy of resilience, Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.





