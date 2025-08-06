Magnera (MAGN) Q3 Revenue Jumps 51%

Key Points Revenue jumped 51% year-over-year, boosted by the Glatfelter merger in Q3 FY2025, and exceeded analyst estimates by $38 million (GAAP).

GAAP earnings per share fell well short of expectations, swinging to a GAAP loss of $(0.51) versus an estimated $0.27.

Organic volumes and comparable profitability declined, while Post-merger adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) turned negative.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN), a global supplier of specialty materials and engineered products, released its third quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 6, 2025. The most notable news was a sharp revenue increase, up 51% year over year to $839 million (GAAP), boosted by the recent Glatfelter acquisition and slightly favorable currency movements. Revenue (GAAP) exceeded analyst estimates by $38.39 million or 4.8%. However, reported GAAP earnings per share missed expectations by a wide margin, swinging to a $(0.51) GAAP net loss per share compared to consensus estimates for a $0.27 profit. This quarter showed reported growth largely driven by acquisitions, while organic performance and margins remained pressured, and Post-merger adjusted free cash flow declined.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.51) $0.27 N/A N/A Revenue (GAAP) $839 million $800.61 million $556 million 50.9% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $91 million $74 million 23.0%

About the Business and Focus Areas

Magnera produces specialty materials, such as nonwovens, used in consumer, healthcare, infrastructure, and industrial applications. Its product mix includes materials for wipes, premium personal care, and filtration.

These efforts come amid big portfolio shifts. Recent actions include selling some lower-growth units in Germany and Costa Rica, and acquiring higher-growth businesses such as Georgia-Pacific’s U.S. nonwovens and PMM Holding. The company’s priorities also involve maintaining a disciplined approach to capital spending and focusing on innovation, while striving for improved profitability following a period of weak margins and fluctuating energy and raw material costs.

Quarter in Review: Results and Key Developments

Group revenue (GAAP) climbed to $839 million, beating the $800.61 million analyst consensus (GAAP). The big driver was the addition of $320 million in sales from the Glatfelter acquisition, accompanied by a $7 million tailwind from foreign currency gains outside the Americas. However, organic (ongoing, non-acquisition) sales volumes declined 5% across the company compared to the prior year. The Americas reported a 6% decline in organic volume, as competitive imports weighed on Latin America, and Rest of World (Europe and Asia) saw a 3% organic volume decline due to soft market conditions in Europe.

Earnings presented a stark contrast to revenue. Reported operating income fell to $13 million from $17 million in the prior year, while net income (GAAP) reversed from a $19 million gain to a $(18) million loss. The main factors were a surge in interest expense, up $36 million compared to Q3 FY2024 (GAAP, tied to acquisition financing), and $14 million in transaction-related costs, more than tripling the previous year’s figure. The company’s core profitability metric -- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP, as reported) -- was up 23%, but after adjusting for acquisition impact and currency, fell 9% on a like-for-like basis to $91 million adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Segment-level trends showed the impact of the merger, but also revealed weak underlying performance. The Americas grew net sales to $473 million, but Adjusted EBITDA, when stripped of acquisition and currency effects, fell 13% to $61 million. The Rest of World segment's net sales more than doubled to $366 million compared to Q3 FY2024 with acquisition impact, but Underlying volumes declined 3%. and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was flat year over year at $30 million. Management pointed to customer destocking and inconsistent orders as drags across both segments, combined with price reductions totaling $7 million.

Among new products, the extension of TYPAR branded wrap and infrastructure solutions (used to protect buildings) marked its seventh rollout in three years. In personal care, premium incontinence materials -- specifically "KamiSoft" and "UltraSoft" products -- were launched to provide added softness, reflecting a push to premiumize and differentiate. Management highlighted innovation as a key lever for future portfolio shifts, stating, “we do not intend to slow down there at all.” The company also pressed ahead with Project CORE, a program for optimizing manufacturing capacity, resource efficiency, and managing supply chain costs.

Operational improvements continued, including steps to rationalize production and cut waste. However, the pressures of lower organic profitability, higher interest and transaction costs, and competitive pricing more than offset these gains this quarter. Management cited rising energy costs -- especially in Europe -- with some relief expected in coming quarters as price pass-through lags catch up. Working capital was another focus area: inventories climbed to $535 million, and the company took steps to align production with softer demand. The company reported $276 million in cash, $1.999 billion in debt, and a leverage ratio (net debt divided by EBITDA) of 3.9x, indicating a high debt load compared to earnings.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Priorities

Despite volatile earnings, The company reaffirmed its full year FY2025 guidance for both comparable adjusted EBITDA and post-merger adjusted free cash flow. It continues to expect full year comparable adjusted EBITDA between $360 million and $380 million for FY2025 and post-merger adjusted free cash flow in the $75 million to $95 million range. Management did not raise guidance after the revenue beat, reflecting ongoing caution about customer ordering patterns and volume growth in the second half. “We are confirming our original free cash flow guidance as well as the range of adjusted EBITDA communicated in our second quarter earnings call.” the company stated.

Investors are likely to watch for continued execution on cost savings, measures to improve margins, and progress in shifting the portfolio to higher-margin areas. Other key points to monitor are trends in organic sales volumes and the company’s ability to reduce leverage through debt repayment. With customer destocking and inconsistent demand patterns flagged as risks by management, clear signs of organic growth recovery remain a critical priority for future quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

