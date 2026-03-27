Magnera (MAGN) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) has been revised to $14.28 / share. This is a decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $17.85 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.44% from the latest reported closing price of $9.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnera. This is an decrease of 127 owner(s) or 37.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAGN is 0.22%, an increase of 25.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 37,653K shares. The put/call ratio of MAGN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Littlejohn & Co holds 2,594K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares , representing a decrease of 23.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 2,360K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 15.42% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 2,244K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares , representing a decrease of 20.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 24.74% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 1,781K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832K shares , representing a decrease of 59.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 41.53% over the last quarter.

Diameter Capital Partners holds 1,206K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares , representing an increase of 61.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAGN by 401.67% over the last quarter.

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