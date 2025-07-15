Magnera Corporation to Release 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Magnera will announce its Q3 2025 financial results on August 6 and host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Magnera Corporation announced that it will release its third-quarter financial results for 2025 on August 6, 2025, before the NYSE trading session. Following the earnings release, a conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, and both the earnings report and an investor presentation will be available on the company's website. Magnera, which operates globally with over 9,000 employees and serves more than 1,000 customers, provides various material solutions across multiple industries. The company emphasized its commitment to innovation and problem-solving over its 160-year history, despite challenges such as economic fluctuations and changing market needs. Additionally, the press release included a caution about forward-looking statements, emphasizing that actual results may differ from expectations due to various risks and uncertainties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera (NYSE: MAGN) expects to release its 2025 third quarter results prior to trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The earnings release, along with an investor presentation, will be available shortly thereafter on Magnera’s website at



Investor Relations - Magnera.







In conjunction with its release, Magnera will hold a conference call to discuss the 2025 third quarter financial results at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.







What:



2025 Q3 Magnera Financial Results, Q&A, and Webcast







When:



Wednesday, August 6, 2025







Time:



10:00 a.m. ET







Telco:





Pre-register



(click here to receive dial-in and unique pin for Q&A)







Webcast:





Listen in option



(live and replay)





Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.







About Magnera







Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 46 production facilities, Magnera is supported by over 9,000 global employees.





Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, Magnera has consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of Magnera’s products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.







Forward-Looking Statements







Information included or incorporated by reference in Magnera Corporation’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and press releases or other public statements contain or may contain “forward-looking” statements with the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such “forward-looking” statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business, our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, statements about future financial and operating results, the company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “anticipates,” or “looking forward” or similar expressions that relate to our strategy, plans, intentions or expectations. All statements we make relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates, and financial results or to our expectations regarding future industry trends are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Magnera and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those that we expected. These risks and other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Magnera’s reports filed with the SEC, including annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, including our Form 8-K/A filed on January 31, 2025, and other documents filed with the SEC. These risk factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. New factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible to either predict new factors or assess the potential effect of any such new factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







Contact Information:







Investor Relations: Robert Weilminster, ir@magnera.com



