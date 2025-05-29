Magnera Corporation to Participate in 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference

Magnera Corporation will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference on June 11, 2025, in Chicago.

Magnera Corporation announced its participation in the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference in Chicago, where CEO Curt Begle and CFO Jim Till will engage in a fireside chat on June 11, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. CT. The company will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on June 11-12. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Magnera's website. With over 1,000 global customers and more than 9,000 employees, Magnera provides various material solutions across different industries, emphasizing their commitment to solving challenges and enhancing customer partnerships over 160 years.

Magnera Corporation will participate in the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference, providing visibility to institutional investors and potential partnerships.

The presence of CEO Curt Begle and CFO Jim Till at the conference signals the company's commitment to engaging with investors and enhancing shareholder relations.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available, increasing transparency and accessibility for stakeholders unable to attend in person.

None

$MAGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MAGN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$MAGN Insider Trading Activity

$MAGN insiders have traded $MAGN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURT BEGLE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 44,061 shares for an estimated $785,449 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARL J RICKERTSEN has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $679,532 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN MICHAEL FOGARTY purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $302,948

$MAGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAGN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/14/2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) today announced they will attend the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference in Chicago, Illinois. Magnera CEO, Curt Begle, and CFO & Treasurer, Jim Till, will present at the conference during a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 11th, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. CT. 1x1 meetings with institutional investors will take place June 11-12, 2025.





A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at:



https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1722878&tp_key=7dce9f81d5









About Magnera







Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 46 global production facilities, Magnera is supported by over 9,000 employees.





Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, we have consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.





Visit



magnera.com



for more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.





Investor Contact:





Robert Weilminster







ir@magnera.com





