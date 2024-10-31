MagnaChip transferring with Buy rating at Needham

Needham analyst Nick Doyle kept a Buy rating on MagnaChip (MX) with a $6 price target following a transfer of coverage. The company reported a solid quarter and guide, displaying its first annual revenue growth since September 2021, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is confident in its initial 2025 revenue estimate of $180M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.