Magnachip Semiconductor Rally Remains

(RTTNews) - Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) shares are up 13 percent on Wednesday morning trade continuing an uptrend since May 12. Today there have been no company-specific news that could influence the stock.

Currently, shares are at $19.65, up 13.39 percent on a volume of 1,286,384. For the 52-week period the shares have traded in a range of $14.66-$26.90 on average volume of 538,126.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.