MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of 12.75 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.10% from the latest reported closing price of 10.81 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in MagnaChip Semiconductor. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MX is 0.21%, an increase of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 74,366K shares. The put/call ratio of MX is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
M&g Investment Management holds 13,410K shares representing 31.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,950K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX by 14.90% over the last quarter.
FIL holds 7,619K shares representing 18.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,640K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX by 34.81% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,075K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,397K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX by 12.57% over the last quarter.
Toronado Partners holds 2,732K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,692K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX by 3.91% over the last quarter.
40 North Management holds 2,580K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise.
