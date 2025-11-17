Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is a decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.11% from the latest reported closing price of $2.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnachip Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 10.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MX is 0.10%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 25,002K shares. The put/call ratio of MX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 2,850K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Immersion holds 2,744K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares , representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX by 18.19% over the last quarter.

Clearline Capital holds 1,900K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,433K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX by 84.26% over the last quarter.

Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management holds 1,027K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

