MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR Earnings Preview: Recent $MX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR ($MX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $63,413,670 and earnings of -$0.20 per share.
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,246,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,009,321
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 772,085 shares (+112.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,103,781
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,808,999
- GRIZZLYROCK CAPITAL, LLC removed 353,319 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,420,342
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 272,064 shares (-55.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,093,697
- CAPTION MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 267,838 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,076,708
- UBS GROUP AG added 236,467 shares (+874.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $950,597
